Torrent captain Hilary Knight leads Team USA to victory in OT thriller against Canada

SEATTLE — What a finish on the ice! Team USA triumphant in overtime.

A women’s gold medal game that featured a little bit of everything. Including a late equalizer from Seattle Torrent captain Hilary Knight.

At Rough & Tumble, a local watch party turned anxiety to elation in a matter of minutes.

For most of the game, the mood was relatively calm. Fans were sitting on their hands, hoping for something special to happen.

And, it eventually did.

From Knight’s game-tying tally with about two minutes left in regulation to Megan Keller’s golden goal, people did not leave disappointed.

An event hosted by the Torrent, specifically for fans, with free tickets snatched up online in minutes.

The result was an electric atmosphere, even with the early puck drop.

The event also gave fans the opportunity to meet the rest of Seattle’s roster.

Although the Torrent players on hand also had their eyes glued to the screen.

“It’s so exciting. I mean, this is what everybody’s dreams have been,” beams Seattle Forward Marah Wagner. “And, to see them actually doing it in real life, in real-time, it’s so amazing. And, we’re excited to see the hard work come home.”

While the team watched together in a back room, the rest of the bar lived and died with every pass, shot, save, and deflection.

A Canadian shorthanded goal early in the 2nd period took the wind out of everyone’s sails.

The vibe stayed that way before the massive comeback. Spurred by Seattle’s favorite new late-game tradition, “Rally Shoes”.

And, guess what?! They worked again.

It has also been for and eventful week for Torrent captain, Hilary Knight. Playing in her final Olympic Games, Knight got engaged a few days ago to Olympic speedskater Brittany Bowe.

Knight scores the game-tying goal with the clock winding down. And, is now celebrating her third Olympic gold.

Capping her international career on the ultimate high, as fans cheered her on back home.

But, as much as the watch party was about the gold medal game going on in Italy, the hometown support wasn’t lost on the Torrent players.

“This is a very accurate representation of what we’ve seen at all of our home games this season,” notes Torrent defenseman Megan Carter. And they truly make playing in Seattle such a surreal experience. They’ve embraced us, and we’ve loved every second of it.”

While the bar was full, the scoresheet wasn’t. Team USA entered having won 7-straight against the Canadians. However, trailed 1-0 for a majority of the game.

With hope fading, Knight came up clutch with her 15th Olympic goal. Most in U.S. history, men’s or women’s. Followed by Megan Keller’s OT winner, sending the place into a frenzy.

“I got a little nervous,” fan Andrea Dickason admits. “But, I trusted ‘em and they pulled it out. It was so cool to see.”

Meah Wilson feels the same. “Oh My God! Literally, my heart was beating out of my chest. An out-of-body experience. It was amazing!”

A sentiment felt around Rough & Tumble. Champagne was handed out to celebrate the sweet taste of victory.

Support for the game continues to grow across the Pacific Northwest. Especially for women’s hockey.

