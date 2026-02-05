Bellevue short track skater Eunice Lee to represent U.S. at 2026 Olympics

Short track speed skater Eunice Lee has secured a spot on the U.S. Olympic team for the 2026 Winter Games in Milano-Cortina, according to her Team USA profile.

Lee, 21, was born in San Diego and moved with her family to Bellevue when she was 6, after spending two years in South Korea.

She began skating with the Puget Sound Speedskating Club and has since risen through the ranks of U.S. short track speed skating.

At age 17, she became the youngest speedskater named to the U.S. Olympic team for the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, serving as a relay team backup but not competing in an event there.

Lee returned to international competition after missing part of a season due to a left ankle injury.

She was part of the U.S. relay squad that helped the women’s team finish third at a World Cup stop in Dordrecht, Netherlands, which secured a relay entry for the 2026 Olympics.

She also was a member of the U.S. team that won a silver medal in the women’s 3000-meter relay at the 2024 World Championships, marking the first American women’s medal in that event since 2012.

Lee attends Duke University, where she is studying chemistry and biology on a pre-med track while balancing her skating career.

