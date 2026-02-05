Snohomish curler Luc Violette headed to Winter Olympics

Curler Luc Violette will represent the United States at the 2026 Winter Olympics as part of the U.S. men’s curling team, according to his Team USA profile.

Violette, 27, plays third on the men’s team skipped by Daniel Casper.

He has competed internationally at multiple world curling championships and helped the United States earn spots in Olympic qualifying events.

Born and raised in Snohomish, Violette began curling at age 4, according to his bio.

He advanced through junior competition, winning two United States Junior Championships and leading his team to a fourth-place finish at the 2019 World Junior Championships.

Violette also skipped the U.S. team at the 2017 Winter Youth Olympics, where he won a bronze medal in mixed doubles.

In addition to his athletic career, he graduated from the University of Washington with a degree in economics and has been active in coaching and mentoring younger curlers, according to Team USA.

His selection for the 2026 Olympic team comes as the U.S. men’s squad prepares to compete in Milan-Cortina, Italy.

©2026 Cox Media Group