Winthrop native Novie McCabe returns to U.S. Olympic cross-country team

Winthrop native Novie McCabe has earned a spot on the U.S. Olympic cross-country ski team for the 2026 Winter Games in Milano-Cortina, continuing a career that already includes competing at the 2022 Olympics, local and national results show.

McCabe, 24, grew up in the Methow Valley and began skiing at a young age as part of the region’s strong winter sports community.

She competed for Liberty Bell High School, leading the ski and cross-country teams to three straight state championships from 2016 to 2018.

She attended the University of Utah, where she became a three-time NCAA national champion by winning both the 5-kilometer freestyle and 20-kilometer classic races at the 2023 NCAA Championships in Lake Placid, New York.

McCabe made her Olympic debut at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, where she competed in three events.

She finished 24th in the women’s 10-kilometer classical, 18th in the 30-kilometer freestyle and helped the U.S. relay team place sixth.

Since joining the sport’s elite ranks, she has also competed on the World Cup circuit, earning multiple top-30 results.

Her best World Cup finish came at the final hill climb stage of the 2022 Tour de Ski, where she placed seventh, a challenging result in what is considered one of the more demanding races in the series.

McCabe trains with the Alaska Pacific University Nordic Ski Center.

Her selection for the 2026 U.S. Olympic team marks her second consecutive appearance at the Winter Games.

