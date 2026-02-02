Seattle Torrent’s Hillary Knight named captain of 2026 U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team

The Seattle Torrent’s Hillary Knight was named captain of the 2026 U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team on Monday morning, with Torrent forward Alex Carpenter joining the leadership team as one of two alternate captains.

Knight, who is competing in her fifth Olympics, has served as captain for the U.S. since the 2023 IIHF Women’s World Championship. She will be the first U.S. hockey player ever to compete in five Olympic Winter Games, according to the USA Hockey team.

Seattle Torrent forward Alex Carpenter and Boston Fleet defender Megan Keller will join Knight on the leadership team as alternate captains.

Both Carpenter and Keller are representing the United States in their third Olympic Games.

Team USA opens Olympic play Feb. 5 against Czechia at Milano Rho Hockey Arena at 4:40 p.m. local/10:40 a.m. ET and can be viewed live on USA Network or streaming on Peacock.

