Issaquah curler Ben Richardson to compete at 2026 Winter Olympics

American curler Ben Richardson will represent the United States at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milan-Cortina as a member of the U.S. men’s curling team, Olympic rosters show.

Richardson, 27, plays second on the team skipped by Daniel Casper.

He also competed at the Winter Youth Olympics in 2016 and earned a silver medal at the World Junior Championships in 2017.

Born in Miami and raised in Issaquah, Richardson began curling as a teenager and went on to win four United States junior championships.

In addition to his junior success, he has competed at national and international curling events with teammates including Luc Violette and Aidan Oldenburg.

The Casper rink qualified to represent the U.S. at the 2026 Games after winning the Olympic qualification event.

Richardson is also a graduate of the Cleveland Institute of Music and plays cello.

On social media he shares content about curling, fitness and music under the handle “curlingcelloguy.”

