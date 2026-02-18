Four-time Olympic medalist, Torrent captain Hillary Knight engaged to speed skater Brittany Bowe

MILAN, Italy — Star forward for the U.S. Women’s Olympic hockey team, Hillary Knight, announced her engagement to Olympic speed skater Brittany Bowe in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

"Olympics brought us together. This one made us forever," Knight Wrote.

Her announcement comes a week after fellow Team USA Olympian Breezy Johnson also got engaged at the Olympics.

Knight and the U.S. women’s hockey team are set to take on their Canadian rivals in the gold medal game on Thursday at 10:10 a.m. PT.

This is the fifth Olympic appearance for the four-time medalist (gold in 2018, and silver medals in 2010, 2018, and 2022) since her debut in the 2010 Vancouver Games.

Knight is also the captain of the Seattle Torrent PWHL hockey team.

Her Fiancee, Brittany Bowe, is a two-time bronze medalist in speed skating and is also currently competing in the 2026 Olympics in Milan.

©2026 Cox Media Group