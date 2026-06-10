Bellevue police seek information on sex trafficking investigation

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bellevue police are asking the public for help in their investigation into an alleged sex trafficking ring. The case centers around a home in Bellevue, but investigators report it operated out of several other properties as well.

According to investigators, hundreds of thousands of dollars flowed through the operation, as evidenced by the luxury cars police impounded and the ritzy properties used in the alleged scheme.

Court records detail five key locations in the case, where they allege Nikita Tyukalo kept the young women he trafficked and forced to create online sex content.

Two are in Renton: the “Renton Apartment” and the “Former Lake House.”

The apartment is near the Renton Landing. The lake house is about 10 minutes north on a secluded residential street near the VMAC.

Neighbors there told KIRO 7 the home was the site of large parties, similar to those that later brought the case to the attention of Bellevue police.

“It’s very similar to the Epstein situation almost, or like with Diddy,” Saffron Laframboise, who claims Tyukalo tried to recruit her, said. “It’s scarily similar, almost like, are they trying to replicate it?”

Three of the properties are in Bellevue: the “Mansion,” which investigators raided last week. Before that, they said the operation was based out of the “Penthouse,” a unit in a luxury downtown Bellevue high-rise and the Bellevue “Lake House.”

Investigators said Tyukalo was evicted from the Bellevue lake house, situated on Lake Washington in the Newport Shores subdivision, after about a month.

Neighbors there told KIRO 7 they were aware of the trafficking case but had no idea it had any connection to their neighborhood.

“I really did not realize it was just down the street from me,” Lori Lake, who lives nearby, said. “So that’s a little disconcerting.”

Court documents state Tyukalo also owns property in Puerto Rico. So far, he is the only arrest in the case, though court records allege at least two other men were involved.

“There are additional suspects we are looking to arrest in this case,” Seth Tyler of the Bellevue Police Department said.

The Bellevue Police Department reported it was inundated with calls, so a dedicated tipline was set up. Anyone with knowledge on the case is asked to call (425)452-2564.

©2026 Cox Media Group