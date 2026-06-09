A dozen giant trolls heading to Washington zoo, wildlife park

A dozen giant troll sculptures from Danish artist Thomas Dambo are heading to Washington this fall – to join the five that already live here.

The forests and pathways of Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium and Northwest Trek Wildlife Park will become the stomping grounds for the giants.

Beginning October 15, guests can step into TROLLS: A Field Study.

The concept of the exhibit is that the towering trolls are visiting with a curious mission: to study humans and better understand the strange, creative, and complicated world humans have built.

“This exhibition continues our mission of creating unforgettable moments that entertain, educate, and inspire,” said Tom Zaller, President and CEO of Imagine.

Each one is constructed from reclaimed materials, including fallen branches, scrap wood, pallets, and twigs. Every troll has its own personality and story.

“We’re always looking for new ways to connect people with nature, wildlife, and the outdoors,” said Matt Mauer, President of the Parks Tacoma Board of Commissioners.

Dambo is known for his large-scale recycled-art installations in more than 17 countries. His trolls have captivated millions around the world, and this fall, they’ll make the forests of Tacoma and Eatonville their temporary home.

TROLLS: A Field Study will be open through January 24.

To see where all of Dambo’s trolls live, click here.

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