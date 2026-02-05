Redmond skier Katie Hensien set to compete in second Winter Olympics

Redmond native Katie Hensien has qualified again for the U.S. Olympic Alpine Ski Team and is set to compete in her second Winter Games in Milano-Cortina in 2026, according to her Team USA profile.

Hensien, 26, is an alpine ski racer specializing in giant slalom, Super-G and downhill events.

She previously competed for Team USA in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, where she finished 26th in the women’s slalom.

She grew up skiing at Crystal Mountain and first took up the sport at age 3 during a family trip to Whistler, British Columbia.

Her family later moved to Park City, Utah, so she could train full-time while attending Rowland Hall’s Rowmark Ski Academy.

Hensien went on to ski collegiately at the University of Denver, where she earned a degree in computer science and business.

She has been a member of the U.S. Alpine Ski Team since her teens and won the women’s slalom national championship in 2020.

In addition to her racing career, Hensien volunteers with programs such as zGirls and Keely’s camp to encourage girls and women in sports.

She also enjoys outdoor activities including mountain biking, fly fishing and paddle boarding, and spends time with her German Shepherd, Jess.

Her Team USA bio notes she is interested in a future career in product planning or design after her competitive skiing career.

