Federal Way’s short track speed skater Corinne Stoddard qualifies for 2026 Winter Olympics

Short track speed skater Corinne Stoddard has qualified to compete for the United States at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano-Cortina, according to her Team USA profile.

Stoddard, 25, grew up in Federal Way.

She began skating at age 9, according to her bio, and made her first U.S. national team at 15.

She went on to compete at the 2018 and 2022 Winter Olympics, where she raced in multiple short track speed skating events.

At the 2022 Beijing Games, Stoddard was part of the U.S. relay team that finished sixth in the women’s 3000-meter relay and also competed in the individual 1500 meters.

She has competed internationally on the World Cup circuit, posting top-16 results in both the 1000 meters and 1500 meters and finishing in the top 8 in relay competition at World Cups, according to Team USA.

