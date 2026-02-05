Seattle nurse and para Nordic skier Erin Martin earns spot at 2026 Winter Paralympics

Seattle para Nordic skier Erin Martin has been named to the U.S. Paralympic Nordic skiing team for the 2026 Winter Paralympic Games in Milano-Cortina, U.S. Paralympics Nordic Skiing announced.

Martin competed for the United States at the 2022 Beijing Paralympic Winter Games, where she raced in sitting cross-country events, finishing 16th in the women’s sprint sitting and 15th in the middle-distance sitting race.

A registered nurse at Seattle Children’s Hospital, Martin took up para Nordic skiing after a spinal cord injury and began competing in the sport in early 2020.

She also serves as an athlete representative on the board of the Midwest Adaptive Nordic Foundation, where she works to expand access to trails and ski camps for adaptive athletes in the Pacific Northwest.

Martin holds a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Seattle University, and in addition to her skiing career, she earned a mountain bike instructor certification and works with the Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance.

Her return to the Paralympic stage comes as part of a 12-athlete U.S. team for the March 6-15 Paralympic Winter Games.

