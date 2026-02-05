Kirkland native Cooper McLeod headed to 2026 Winter Games

Washington native Cooper McLeod has qualified for the 2026 Winter Olympics as a member of the U.S. Olympic speed skating team, according to his Team USA profile.

McLeod competes in long track speed skating sprint events and earned his Olympic berth following a season that included podium finishes at the world championship level.

He won two bronze medals at the 2025 World Speed Skating Championships, placing third in the 500 meters and the team sprint.

McLeod grew up in Mount Vernon and later lived in Kirkland.

He first learned to skate at a roller rink and switched to ice skating at age 8 after watching the 2010 Winter Olympics, according to Team USA.

He narrowly missed qualifying for the 2022 Olympics after finishing third in the 500 meters at U.S. trials, when only two spots were available in the event.

McLeod made the U.S. national team the following season and continued to post consistent international results.

At the 2025 world championships, McLeod also placed fourth in the 1,000 meters, adding to his sprint résumé.

He competes regularly on the World Cup circuit as a member of the U.S. Long Track National Team.

Outside of competition, McLeod plays guitar and listens to music before races, according to his Team USA bio.

His qualification marks his first appearance at the Winter Olympics, which will be held in Milano-Cortina, Italy, in 2026.

©2026 Cox Media Group