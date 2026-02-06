Torrent players help U.S. Olympic Women’s Hockey team defeat Czechia 5-1

MILAN — The U.S. Olympic Women’s Hockey Team kicked off the 2026 Olympic Games with a 5-1 win over Czechia at Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena.

The current U.S. women’s team includes five Seattle Torrent players, who are contributing to the team’s physical style of play.

This includes forward Alex Carpenter, who started the lead for the team with a deflection from Megan Keller during a power play in the first period.

Goaltender Aerin Frankel was able to help maintain the lead shortly after with a save in the first.

In total, Frankel was a crucial part in fending off the challenging Czechia, making 13 saves total during the game.

This was also her first Olympic win.

Forward Joy Dunne followed up in the second period with a center feed from Tessa Janecke against Czech goaltender Klara Peslarova, putting the team up 2-0.

Around 90 seconds later, Hannah Scamurra used a screen in front of the net to score a goal along the ice, pushing the lead further to 3-0.

But Barbora Jurickova responds right out of the penalty box with a breakaway goal at 8:27 in the second.

However, with little over 2 minutes left in the 2nd, U.S. Captain and Seattle Torrent forward Hilary Knight gets the score with a wrister.

This was Knight’s goal during the mach was her 13th career Olympic goal.

Scamurra follows up with a snapping shot to seal the deal for the U.S. team.

Their next game will be on Feb. 7 against Finland.

