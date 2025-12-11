How you can help those impacted by Washington’s historic flooding

Historic floods are forcing thousands of Washingtonians from their homes—leaving many wondering whether they’ll come back to anything salvageable when the waters recede.

Below are some ways that you can help those in our community who are struggling.

The Salvation Army

Local Salvation Army units are preparing to assist those most impacted by flooding.

“As a long-standing service partner in the region, The Salvation Army will continue to meet the need during this time,” said Lieutenant Colonel Cindy Foley, Divisional Commander of The Salvation Army Northwest Division. “Additional emergency disaster teams are ready to deploy and assist communities as they are needed in the days ahead and as it is safe to do so.”

The Salvation Army’s Northwest Division will need support from local communities to continue serving those in need. Monetary donations enable disaster responders to immediately address specific needs. To donate online, click here.

Please send cash or checks to: 111 Queen Anne Ave North # 300, Seattle, WA, 98109.

Bloodworks Northwest

Aftermath of the atmospheric river is severely impacting the blood supply in our region.

More than 137 people have canceled their appointments to donate blood and three blood drives had to be canceled because of flooding.

As the holidays approach, Bloodworks Northwest may soon be forced to declare a Code Red.

Every donation matters. It ensures that local hospitals have the blood needed for cancer and trauma patients, especially Type O, Type A, and Platelets.

To make an appointment, click here.

American Red Cross – Northwest Region

The American Red Cross has set up a series of shelters for those who have been forced from their homes or chose to evacuate as a precaution.

KIRO 7 spoke with the Regional Communications Manager, who said they’ve gotten many generous donations of items, food, and water. However, they have many who come in with medical and dietary needs. The best way to help is to donate monetarily, if you can. If you’d like to contribute, click here.

Skagit County Emergency Management

Crews tell KIRO 7 that they’re looking for volunteers to help fill sandbags to wall off floodwater. Anyone is welcome. Volunteers are needed at the following locations:

Dike District 12 – 1317 Anacortes St., Burlington

Dike District 3 - 20890 Dike Rd, Mount Vernon

Dike District 17 - 121 Stewart St. Mount Vernon

©2025 Cox Media Group