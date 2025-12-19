Free storm debris drop-off in King County

The King County Solid Waste Division will accept flood debris, including yard waste and garbage, free of charge on Saturdays and Sundays through Jan. 11.

You can find a list of accepted items here.

The drop off locations are:

Bow Lake Recycling and Transfer Station 18800 Orillia Road S, Tukwila. Saturday and Sunday hours: 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Shoreline Recycling and Transfer Station 2300 N 165th Street, Shoreline. Saturday and Sunday hours: 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Enumclaw Recycling and Transfer Station1650 Battersby Avenue E, Enumclaw. Saturday and Sunday hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

These items are NOT accepted at drop-off sites.

“All King County solid waste facilities will also be open during their regular weekday hours, when regular fees will be charged for disposal,” county emergency services said.

The free disposal is only for self-haul customers. Third-party haulers are excluded from the free disposal policy and must pay standard fees.

