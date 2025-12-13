Does your insurance cover flooding or mold after a natural disaster?

SEATTLE — Many people are returning home after rising flood waters forced them to evacuate.

Now, many of these homeowners are tasked with dealing with the damage to their homes left behind by flooding and other damage.

However, there is no guarantee that their insurance will cover the damage.

Water damage is a common reason for insurance claims.

It often covers both sudden accidental leaks and gradual leaks that form over time.

However, flood damage is a whole different category for most companies and often isn’t covered.

They also don’t cover mold caused by flooding in homes.

Insurers can purchase additional flood or mold coverage through their insurance company.

But they have to do so before an accident happens.

Mold is considered a personal responsibility by many insurance companies.

Some companies do provide limited mold coverage.

Don’t panic yet.

Some homeowners qualify for federal emergency grants or loans after flooding, especially in areas that have experienced repeated flooding.

Insurers should check with an insurance agent to see what their policy covers for flooding or mold.

