Car full of water? Here are a couple of steps you should take with a flooded car

NATIONAL — Floodwaters can cause significant damage to a car.

Oftentimes, car owners have no control over finding themselves in a situation where their vehicle becomes flooded.

However, there are a few steps you can take before starting your car.

Don’t walk through high water

According to Kelley Blue Book, if your car is fully or partially submerged, it is not recommended to wade through water to reach it.

Floodwater is full of toxins, bacteria, and insects that can be harmful.

Strong currents can also sweep you away.

Wait until the water has receded to ankle level before deciding whether to walk through it to reach your car.

Don’t start your engine right away

Do not start your engine. This is a common mistake car owners make when their vehicles are submerged or have been submerged.

Starting your car when water is in the cylinders could seriously damage the engine.

You could also pull water into the engine through the exhaust pipe.

Disconnect your battery and remove the spark plugs

Be sure to disconnect your battery and remove the spark plugs, but be careful while doing so.

Wear gloves and remove the negative cable first, followed by the positive cable.

These measures help protect your car’s electrical system.

Remove as much water as you can

Use a wet/dry vacuum to remove any standing water inside your car.

Air out the vehicle by leaving the windows or doors open.

You may also want to have your gas tank checked and your oil drained in case water has entered either system.

Call a professional

Once the water levels are low, contact a mechanic and your insurance company.

Review your insurance policy to see what it covers for flood damage.

Document all damage as thoroughly as possible.

Your car may not be a total loss if you act quickly.

Taking these steps can help prevent further damage now and in the long run.

