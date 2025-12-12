Was your King County home impacted by flooding? Here’s what you can do:

KING COUNTY, Wash. — For those in King County who have been impacted by the historic flooding that swept the region, the Office of Emergency Management has offered a few solutions.

Report Damage

If you were affected by recent weather events, please complete the appropriate survey:

How to document and file a home damage claim (Insurance & FEMA)+

Homeowners insurance and mold

Most standard homeowners’ insurance policies do not cover mold, fungi, rust, or rot.

Mold is usually treated as a maintenance issue rather than sudden disaster damage.

rather than sudden disaster damage. Check your policy or speak with your agent to confirm your coverage.

Visit the Flood recovery resources - King County, Washington website for help with mold cleanup.

The county has also created a recovery guide that you can view here.

Each county is different. Reach out to your office of emergency management for aid.

So many people in our region need your help. Thousands don’t know when they’ll be able to go home or what they will be able to salvage. If you’d like to donate your time, money, or something else,click here.

You can find more information on helping here.

