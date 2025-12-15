Reporting storm damage in Pierce County from record-setting floods

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A second atmospheric river is bringing rain and strong winds to Washington, which could cause more flooding for our region.

Thousands of people were evacuated during last week’s record flooding and Governor Bob Ferguson declared a state of emergency.

Pierce County is asking residents and businesses impacted by the severe weather to report damages so it can get a better idea of the aftermath and coordinate recovery efforts.

Pierce County has established a centralized webpage for damage reporting and recovery information. You can visit it here.

When assessing your damage and filling out the damage form, the county asks that you use these definitions for each level of damage:

Affected: Non-structural damage to a home that does not make the home unsafe to enter or occupy.

Minor: Repairable, non-structural damage to a home or damage from flood waters when the waterline is below the electrical outlets in an essential living space in a conventionally built home, or when the waterline is in the floor system of a manufactured home.

Major: Structural damage or other significant damage that requires extensive repairs or damage from flood waters when the waterline is at or above the electrical outlets in an essential living space in a conventionally built home, or when the waterline enters the living space of a manufactured home.

Destroyed: Significant enough damage that the home is deemed a total loss.

“Reporting damage is an important first step in determining community needs and may be required before state or federal disaster assistance becomes available,” the county shared online.

Federal disaster assistance helps those whose property has been damaged or destroyed and whose losses are not covered by other forms of assistance, such as insurance. President Donald Trump approved Washington’s request on Friday.

KIRO 7’s Meteorologists have declared Pinpoint Alert Days through at least Thursday. You can see the latest forecast here.

©2025 Cox Media Group