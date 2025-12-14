Pinpoint Alert: Another atmospheric river to hit PNW on Monday

A second atmospheric river within a week is set to impact the Northwest starting Sunday night, bringing rain, wind, and potential flooding to the region.

KIRO 7 has issued a Pinpoint Alert starting Monday through Thursday.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the area beginning at 10 p.m., with southwesterly winds expected to increase to 20-30 mph and gusts potentially exceeding 45 mph.

The combination of rain and wind will lead to a challenging morning commute across the region.

Rain will continue intermittently from Monday afternoon through Tuesday, with heavy downpours expected in the mountains.

Colder air arriving by Tuesday night will lower snow levels from above 6,000 feet to 3,000 feet or below, creating winter weather conditions in the mountains.

Travelers should be prepared for difficult pass travel as snow becomes heavy at times.

The changeover to snow in the mountains late Tuesday will mark the beginning of the end of the current flooding episode.

Before the transition, 3-7 inches of rain are expected in the mountains, with 1-3 inches in the lowlands, maintaining landslide risks.

River flooding is anticipated throughout the week, with major flood status expected on the Skagit River at Concrete and Mount Vernon by Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Moderate flood stages are predicted for the Snoqualmie, Snohomish, Skokomish, and Nisqually Rivers between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Flooding from previous rainfall and dam releases will persist on the Green and White Rivers.

By late week, rivers will begin to recede as heavy snow continues in the mountains, while chilly rain showers persist in the lowlands into the weekend.

Residents are advised to prepare for potential flooding and difficult travel conditions, especially in mountain passes, as the atmospheric river impacts the region.

KIRO 7 will have live team coverage of the ongoing flood threat and impacts. Stay with us on-air and online at kiro7.com/flooding.

