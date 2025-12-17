Thousands without power across Western Washington as damaging winds pick up

Power is out for customers across the region as damaging winds start to blow throughout Western Washington.

At 5:45 p.m., 8,939 customers were without power, with the majority in King, Kitsap, Skagit and Pierce counties.

The National Weather Service in Seattle issued a High Wind Warning for large portions of Western Washington, with forecasters warning of damaging winds, falling trees and possible power outages from Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday.

The warning takes effect at 4 p.m. Tuesday and remains in place until 6 a.m. Wednesday, covering a wide area that includes much of the Puget Sound lowlands, the Olympic Peninsula, the northern Washington coast and nearby inland communities.

Forecasters say southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph are expected, with gusts reaching 50 to 55 mph in many locations.

The strongest winds are expected during the evening and overnight hours as a powerful weather system moves through the region.

Areas included in the High Wind Warning range from Everett, Marysville and Mount Vernon to Olympia, Tacoma, Federal Way and Kent, as well as Port Townsend, the Hood Canal region, the western Strait of Juan de Fuca and the North Olympic Coast.

Coastal communities such as Westport, Ocean Shores, La Push and Neah Bay are also included.

The National Weather Service warns that the winds may knock down trees and power lines, leading to widespread power outages in some areas.

Travel could become difficult, particularly for high-profile vehicles such as trucks, buses and RVs.

In addition to the High Wind Warning, a Wind Advisory has been issued for parts of Seattle, the Eastside, San Juan County, Western Whatcom County and Eastern Kitsap County, including Bremerton and Silverdale.

In those areas, winds are expected to range from 20 to 30 mph, with gusts reaching 40 to 45 mph.

While winds under an advisory are typically weaker than warning-level gusts, meteorologists say they can still blow around unsecured objects, snap tree limbs and cause scattered power outages.

The National Weather Service urges people to avoid forested areas, stay clear of trees and branches, and secure outdoor items such as garbage cans, holiday decorations and patio furniture.

Drivers are asked to use caution, especially during the evening commute and overnight hours when winds are expected to peak.

Residents are also advised to remain indoors during the strongest winds, stay away from windows, and move to lower levels of their homes if possible.

The weather service says conditions are expected to improve after daybreak Wednesday as winds gradually ease across Western Washington.

The best way to be prepared for a power outage is to make sure you have all you need before a weather system hits.

Plan for batteries and other alternative power sources to meet your needs when the power goes out, such as a portable charger or power bank. Have at least one power bank pre-charged and ready to go so you have something on hand.

Have flashlights for every household member.

Have enough nonperishable food and water. Usually, during storms like these, power is restored within at least a day, but it’s good to be prepared.

Keep freezers and refrigerators closed. The refrigerator will keep food cold for about four hours. A full freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours, Ready.gov advises.

advises. Generators and fuel should always be used outdoors and at least 20 feet away from windows, doors and attached garages. Always connect the generator to appliances with heavy-duty extension cords. Let the generator cool before refueling. Fuel spilled on hot engine parts can ignite.

Report an outage/view an outage map:

