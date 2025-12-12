President Trump signs Washington storm emergency after governor’s request

Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson said Friday the White House approved the state’s request for an emergency declaration following this week’s destructive storms, according to a statement from his office.

Ferguson said he received a phone call from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirming the president had signed the request.

The state also received written confirmation.

“I expressed my thanks to Secretary Noem on behalf of the people of the State of Washington during this extremely challenging time,” Ferguson said.

KIRO 7 News will be attending a press conference with Gov. Ferguson at 2 p.m.

The declaration, formally listed as FEMA-3629-EM, was issued December 12 and covers severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, landslides, and mudslides that began December 9 and are still affecting communities across the state.

The declaration authorizes FEMA to provide emergency protective measures—known as Category B assistance—limited to direct federal aid under the Public Assistance program.

The federal government will cover 75% of eligible costs.

Widespread coverage across counties and Tribal Nations

Federal assistance will be available in the following counties:

Benton, Chelan, Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, King, Kittitas, Lewis, Mason, Pierce, Skagit, Snohomish, Thurston, Wahkiakum, Whatcom, and Yakima.

The declaration also applies to the Samish Indian Nation and all Tribal Nations within those jurisdictions.

John Harrison of FEMA’s National FCO Program has been appointed Federal Coordinating Officer for the response.

The agency noted additional designations may be added if the state requests them and future assessments show they are needed.

FEMA emphasized that this action is an emergency declaration, which allows rapid support for lifesaving and property-protecting measures while longer-term evaluations continue.

©2025 Cox Media Group