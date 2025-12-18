Whidbey Island residents could be without power for days, PSE says

As of 7 p.m., Puget Sound Energy (PSE) thousands are without power on Whidbey Island, saying recent weather and gusty winds took out four substations and eight transmission lines.

Now, they’re bringing in extra crews to try and help support those restoration efforts.

But, for some residents, like Carol Forgas, they’re ready to ride out the worst of it.

“This happens a couple times a year for us here on the island. And so, we’re pretty setup,” says the Lead Baker at Whidbey Island Bagel Factory.

“We’ll be fine. Get out during the day. Get some sunshine and some fresh air. Cause tonight we’ll be hunkered in and reading books by the fire.”

Meanwhile, “Pickles Deli” is one of the only shops that remains open, running off a generator, serving an endless line of customers since early Wednesday morning.

“We have heat. We have free Wi-Fi. We have coffee flowing all day,” quips owner, Chantell Boyle. “So, it feels really good that people can count on us to be here for them. Always.”

The deli also offers an Island fund. A neighborhood account to ensure everyone can afford a bite to eat.

“So I know that everyone’s being fed and everyone’s being taken care of,” Boyle noted.

As for neighbors in need, we also reached out to the “South Whidbey – Bayview Senior Center.” They do most of their work over the phone, but aren’t sending out any staff on Thursday, suspending all visits.

However, they do have a pre-planned meal program. It’s also a reminder to check in on those most vulnerable, considering the circumstances.

“Everyone in those small communities, especially out in the woods, they could definitely wait two or three days [for power]. And, we will be here for all of them,” says Boyle, with a smile.

©2025 Cox Media Group