Here’s where you can get sandbags in King County

A series of atmospheric river systems is expected to bring very heavy rain to Western Washington this week.
According to KIRO 7’s Pinpoint Meteorologists, we can expect an average of two to five inches of rain to fall in the lowlands from Monday through Thursday.
This could cause some of our area rivers to flood.
Sandbags can reduce damage from flooding when used correctly. King County works with partners to distribute sandbag materials to the public for free.
After a flood, you are responsible for removing sandbags on your property. Your city or neighborhood may have rules about how to remove and dispose of sandbags. Information on how to dispose of both clean and contaminated sand can be found here.
You can get sandbag materials at the following locations:
Black Diamond
King County Roads Facility
20827 SE Auburn Black Diamond Road Black Diamond, WA 98010
Carnation
City of Carnation Public Works
33100 NE 45th Street Carnation, WA 98014
Fall City
King County Roads Facility
33719 SE 44th Place Fall City, WA 98024
North Bend
North Bend City Public Works
1155 E North Bend Way, North Bend WA 98045
Pacific
224 Countyline Rd SW, Pacific, WA 98047
Redmond
Marymoor Park
6046 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE, Parking lot G, Redmond, WA 98052
Renton
King County Roads Facility
3021 NE 4th St Renton, WA 98056
Seattle
- Helene Madison Pool
13401 Meridian N Seattle, WA 98133
- Meadowbrook Community Center
10517 35th Ave NE Seattle, WA 98125
- South Park Neighborhood
731 S. Sullivan Seattle, WA 98108
- Southwest Pool
2801 SW Thistle Street Seattle, WA 98126
Skykomish
King County Roads Facility
74212 Old Cascade Highway Skykomish, WA 98288
Snoqualmie
38190 SE Mill Pond Road Snoqualmie, WA 98065
Vashon Island
Vashon Island Fire and Rescue property operated by King County Roads
10019 SW Bank Road Vashon, WA 98070
