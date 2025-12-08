Here’s where you can get sandbags in King County

A series of atmospheric river systems is expected to bring very heavy rain to Western Washington this week.

According to KIRO 7’s Pinpoint Meteorologists, we can expect an average of two to five inches of rain to fall in the lowlands from Monday through Thursday.

This could cause some of our area rivers to flood.

Sandbags can reduce damage from flooding when used correctly. King County works with partners to distribute sandbag materials to the public for free.

After a flood, you are responsible for removing sandbags on your property. Your city or neighborhood may have rules about how to remove and dispose of sandbags. Information on how to dispose of both clean and contaminated sand can be found here.

You can get sandbag materials at the following locations:

Black Diamond

King County Roads Facility

20827 SE Auburn Black Diamond Road Black Diamond, WA 98010

Carnation

City of Carnation Public Works

33100 NE 45th Street Carnation, WA 98014

Fall City

King County Roads Facility

33719 SE 44th Place Fall City, WA 98024

North Bend

North Bend City Public Works

1155 E North Bend Way, North Bend WA 98045

Pacific

224 Countyline Rd SW, Pacific, WA 98047

Redmond

Marymoor Park

6046 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE, Parking lot G, Redmond, WA 98052

Renton

King County Roads Facility

3021 NE 4th St Renton, WA 98056

Seattle

Helene Madison Pool

13401 Meridian N Seattle, WA 98133

Meadowbrook Community Center

10517 35th Ave NE Seattle, WA 98125

South Park Neighborhood

731 S. Sullivan Seattle, WA 98108

Southwest Pool

2801 SW Thistle Street Seattle, WA 98126

Skykomish

King County Roads Facility

74212 Old Cascade Highway Skykomish, WA 98288

Snoqualmie

38190 SE Mill Pond Road Snoqualmie, WA 98065

Vashon Island

Vashon Island Fire and Rescue property operated by King County Roads

10019 SW Bank Road Vashon, WA 98070

