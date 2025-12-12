What to do first when your house floods: Officials outline safety steps and cleanup guidance

Homeowners faced with flood damage should wait for safety clearance before returning and then document the destruction, begin drying out their homes, and start insurance claims, according to federal and housing officials.

Flood recovery begins with making sure it is safe to come back.

If floodwaters entered during a storm or major weather event, local authorities may block access until the area is stabilized.

Officials urge homeowners to wait for the all-clear before attempting cleanup because structural damage, unstable ground, and lingering water hazards can pose serious risks.

FEMA publishes a guide to help residents understand what to expect when returning to a flood-damaged home.

Once it’s safe, officials say the next priority is turning off electricity, gas, and water before stepping inside.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development recommends checking the structural stability of the home and calling a professional if there is any doubt about safety.

If floodwater reached electrical outlets, residents are advised to contact a licensed electrician before restoring power.

Homeowners should take photos and video of the damage as soon as possible to support insurance claims.

State and federal agencies emphasize starting the claims process early, especially during large disasters when thousands of residents may be filing at once.

Cleanup often begins with removing soaked furniture, carpets, and personal items.

While many homeowners can tackle initial drying tasks, nonprofit groups, religious organizations, and neighbors frequently step in to help after major storms.

Team Rubicon, a national volunteer disaster-response group made up largely of military veterans, is one of the organizations that often assists communities during the recovery stage.

Officials warn that floodwater carries bacteria, chemicals, and sewage residue, and can stir up mold and lead-based paint dust.

Residents are urged to wear protective gear, including rubber boots, gloves, and either an N95 mask or P100 respirator.

Experts say homeowners should not wait for an insurance adjuster to arrive before beginning cleanup because mold can spread quickly.

Anything touched by water should be removed from the home, including carpet, pads, drywall, and water-damaged belongings.

Solid wood furniture or family photos may be salvageable if dried immediately.

Contractors recommend cutting drywall a foot above the waterline because moisture can wick upward beyond where floodwater visibly reached.

Most flood-damaged homes must be stripped down to studs and concrete slabs before repairs can begin.

Insulation behind walls should be cut and removed rather than pulled down to avoid leaving gaps.

Homeowners are encouraged to keep a small piece of water-damaged drywall as evidence of the waterline for insurance inspections.

Hidden pockets of standing water can linger behind kitchen cabinet bases, in toe-kick spaces, or inside island structures.

Experts say drilling small holes can help release trapped water and improve air circulation.

Solid-plywood cabinets may dry out, but particleboard cabinetry may need to be replaced.

Interior doors might be salvageable if removed from their hinges, laid flat outside with space for air movement, and dried with fans.

After demolition, officials advise thoroughly cleaning remaining surfaces with a shop vacuum and disinfecting with a bleach solution—half a cup of bleach mixed with one gallon of water.

Metal hardware and electrical components should be avoided during disinfection because bleach can corrode them.

Drying out a flooded home can take two to four weeks.

Contractors recommend keeping windows open and running fans continuously until moisture levels return to normal.

When rebuilding begins, homeowners should check credentials for any contractor they hire.

HUD advises working only with licensed and insured professionals and reviewing references before signing contracts.

Officials also warn residents to be cautious about paying large deposits upfront, especially after major disasters when contractor scams often increase.

