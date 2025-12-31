Disaster assistance centers open as King County moves into flood recovery phase

King County is transitioning from round-the-clock emergency response to recovery efforts after weeks of flooding and hazardous weather, according to King County officials.

County Executive Girmay Zahilay said the county is moving into a monitoring and recovery phase as residents begin dealing with damage caused by flooding that occurred between Dec. 5 and Dec. 22.

“Our region has experienced a significant natural disaster that has upended many people’s lives and greatly strained our infrastructure, such as roads and levees,” Zahilay said. “We know that the damage caused by this flooding can feel overwhelming and stressful, which is why we want to make sure our residents have the resources and support they need as we begin to recover.”

As part of that effort, the county has launched a flood recovery website that brings together resources to help renters, homeowners, farmers and businesses safely respond to and recover from flood damage.

The site includes guidance on health and safety when reentering flooded properties, how to document damage, and how to file insurance claims or seek potential federal assistance.

Other resources highlighted on the site include information on replacement food benefits through the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services, damage reporting surveys, debris cleanup and disposal options, and permitting requirements for property repairs in unincorporated King County.

The recovery website builds on $1.5 million in funding Zahilay announced earlier for debris removal and shelter assistance.

County officials said they are continuing to work with partner agencies and state and local governments to pursue federal disaster relief.

In addition, King County and Washington Emergency Management Division will open Disaster Assistance Centers this weekend to help residents apply for Washington state’s Individual Assistance Program. Interpretation services will be available at all locations.

Disaster Assistance Center locations and hours:

Auburn Library , 1102 Auburn Way S, Auburn

, 1102 Auburn Way S, Auburn Friday, Jan. 2: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Saturday, Jan. 3: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

King County Library System Administrative Office , 960 Newport Way NW, Issaquah

, 960 Newport Way NW, Issaquah Sunday, Jan. 4: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Carnation Library , 4804 Tolt Ave., Carnation

, 4804 Tolt Ave., Carnation Monday, Jan. 5: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To qualify for the state’s Individual Assistance Program, applicants must earn 80% or less of the area median gross income as defined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and show that their primary residence was destroyed or seriously damaged by flooding during the December storm period.

Eligible residents may receive grants of up to $1,125, though submitting an application does not guarantee funding.

After applying, a Salvation Army disaster case manager will contact applicants to review their situation and help identify available assistance, which may include state, local, federal, nonprofit or donated resources.

Residents who cannot attend a Disaster Assistance Center in person can apply online at sahelp.org.

Information on donations and volunteer opportunities is also available through the county’s recovery resources.

County officials said additional updates and recovery information will be shared as efforts continue.

