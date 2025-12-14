WSDOT reopens over 50 highways since start of atmospheric river

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says crews have reopened more than 50 highways as western Washington is still recovering from an atmospheric river that caused historic flooding.

Over a dozen highways remain closed, including US 2 between Skykomish and Tumwater Canyon as well as a portion of US 12 in Yakima County.

WSDOT says crews will reassess conditions on US 2 on Monday after a section of the highway washed away into the Wenatchee River.

Multiple sections of US 2 are closed in both directions due to debris on the roadway.

A washout on US 12 in Yakima County is expected to be repaired by early January 2026, WSDOT said in a Facebook post.

As another atmospheric river is forecast to start on Monday, officials are advising drivers to respect road closed signs and not try to drive through.

For the latest information on highway closures around Washington, visit WSDOT’s real-time travel map at wsdot.com.

©2025 Cox Media Group