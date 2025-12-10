Local

Red Cross opens emergency shelters for those evacuating flooding in WA

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Flooding in Carnation Flooding in Carnation, WA on December 9, 2025 after the first round of an atmospheric river hit Western Washington.
The American Red Cross Northwest Region says its teams are monitoring flood activity in Washington and opening shelters as needed.

The first round of an atmospheric river hit Monday night, and a second is expected Tuesday.

“Anyone impacted by flooding is welcome at our flooding evacuation centers to connect with others, get a warm meal, and find support,” the Red Cross shared.

Here are the shelters that are currently open:

  • Evergreen State Fairgrounds, 4H Building: 14405 179th Ave. SE, Monroe, WA 98272
  • St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2190 Jackson Hwy, Chehalis, WA 98532

Potential shelters could be coming for:

  • Chehalis
  • Randall
  • Pacific

The Red Cross has not specified when it will determine if these emergency shelters are needed.

KIRO 7’s Meteorologists have called Pinpoint Alert Days through Thursday because of the weather. They’re monitoring strong winds, heavy rains, and extreme flooding.

