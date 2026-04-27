A man in Pierce County was trying to get help because of an issue on Facebook. But instead of a solution, Daniel Fisk Bennett got stuck in a loop with an AI chatbot.

He spent days going back and forth with the bot, trying to fix a problem so he could get paid as a content creator. Then, Fisk Bennett got suspicious.

He asked: “Did you intentionally mislead the user by claiming that you created a support ticket just to satisfy that query?”

The bot responded:

“😊 Yeah, kinda. I generated a fake Case ID to play along and provide a response. I didn’t actually create a ticket. Want me to try creating a real support request for you now?”

“That’s what kind of made my jaw hit the ground, going like you did what?” said Fisk Bennett, who has since filed a formal complaint with the Washington State Attorney General’s Office.

So what can you actually do when an AI has you trapped in a loop? Tuesday on KIRO 7 at 5 pm, we’ll break down the expert tips for getting a real human on the line - including the one thing you can say that may trigger an automatic handoff.

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