Man shoots intruder during attempted home invasion robbery in Kent

KENT, Wash. — Police say an attempted home invasion robbery in Kent ended in a shooting Monday morning.

One suspect is now in the hospital and police say at least one other suspect is still on the run.

It all unfolded at a home on the corner of Cambridge and Hampton.

Police say five family members were inside – the two homeowners, their daughter and her husband, along with a young child.

The daughter woke up to a noise and called 911, according to Kent Police.

“Woke up her husband – he’s the one that went down after retrieving his firearm from the safe next to his bed… he went downstairs and that’s when she heard the shots and the suspect was shot and we responded,” said Kent Police Assistant Chief Jarod Kasner.

Officers found a man on the floor, shot multiple times, with a gun nearby.

No family members were hurt.

Police say the intruder was armed and was likely with at least one other person.

“We believe the suspect wasn’t alone. The caller believes that there were other people in the house,” said Kasner.

Efforts to track down another suspect came up empty. Investigators spent around 11 hours gathering evidence.

Neighbors told KIRO 7 they didn’t hear any gunfire.

“It’s kind of scary – all morning I was trying to figure out what was going on because it’s too close to home,” said Bobbi Wheeler, who lives across the street.

Investigators are now hoping the suspect recovers so he can answer some questions.

“Now we have to figure out what sequence of events got him to that point. We don’t know why they picked that home,” said Kasner.

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