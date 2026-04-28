Crews battle large fire in Seattle’s Greenwood neighborhood

SEATTLE — The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) says crews are responding to a fire at a multi-story home in Greenwood.

The call came in at around 9:20 p.m. on Monday night near North 83rd Street and Greenwood Avenue.

Flames extended to multiple floors, into the attic, and through the roof of the home.

SFD posted that the fire was under control as of 10:04 p.m.

No injuries were reported, and the cause is under investigation.

Crews are responding to a report of a fire in a single family residence in the 100 block of N 83rd St. Please avoid the area. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) April 28, 2026

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