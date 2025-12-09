PinPoint Alert: Roads closed, schools delayed as rivers flood across region

WASHINGTON — CLICK HERE FOR SCHOOL CLOSURES AND DELAYS

We’ll see lighter rain today across the region, with a drier day Tuesday

Heavy rain comes back Wednesday into Thursday

River flooding will be an issue Wednesday into Thursday

Seattle Low this AM: 47

Seattle High today: 51

Most of the major rain for the Pacific NW is further to the south near Portland and SW Washington, so we are going to see rain dissipate a bit today. There will still be rain, but it will not be heavy in comparison to what we saw and will see.

Heavier rain will shift into our region Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. A large segment of the rain will run from Tuesday evening through to Thursday. Several inches of rain could be possible for many locales across Western Washington. The wind is also expected to pick up on Wednesday, and that could cause concerns for trees coming down.

This morning, there were too many flood warnings to count. The bottom line is, if you live near one of our region’s major rivers or any flood-prone areas, you will likely see flooding this week.

The rivers rose this morning in many areas at or above flood stage, and while some could come down today, they will pop right back up on Thursday. As the week goes on, we will see just how much the rain and weather impact us. Some rivers could reach record levels.

KIRO 7 has issued Pinpoint Alert Days through Thursday, and the heavy rain will taper on Friday, but the ground will be saturated with heavy rain through the weekend.

We saw a significant mudslide on Tuesday morning, and even though the rain should fade on Friday, the threat of landslides and trees coming down will last into the weekend.

