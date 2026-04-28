Woman spends 3 days trapped in car after driving off cliff on Chuckanut Drive

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — A 60-year-old woman says she spent three days trapped in her car after she accidentally drove off a steep ledge.

It happened on Chuckanut Drive over the weekend.

Troopers with Washington State Patrol (WSP) tell KIRO 7 News that the 911 call came in on Saturday, just after 8:30 a.m.

According to WSP, the woman was able to turn her car on to charge her phone and call for help.

They found her about 40 feet down, just north of Bow.

The woman wasn’t seriously hurt but was taken to Skagit Valley Hospital in Mount Vernon because troopers were worried about her not having any food or drink for several days.

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