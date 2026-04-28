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Flipped semi-truck blocks I-5 in Ridgefield

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Flipped semi on I-5 in Ridgefield (WSDOT)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — Interstate 5 is fully blocked in Ridgefield after a semi-truck flipped over.

According to Washington State Patrol, the driver lost control heading northbound near the East Fork Lewis River Bridge.

The closure is near milepost 18.

The crash happened just after 7:30 a.m.

Drivers should expect delays until a tow truck can come and remove the semi.

No word on how long that could take and there are no detours.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

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