Flipped semi-truck blocks I-5 in Ridgefield

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — Interstate 5 is fully blocked in Ridgefield after a semi-truck flipped over.

According to Washington State Patrol, the driver lost control heading northbound near the East Fork Lewis River Bridge.

The closure is near milepost 18.

HEADS UP!



If you're heading north on I-5-expect delays at MP 18, just south of East Fork Lewis River Bridge, near Woodland!



We've got a semi on it's side, blocking ALL lanes. There's no estimated time for clearing & no detours.



Avoid the area if possible or use an alt route pic.twitter.com/9buZGHuLFD — WSDOT Southwest (@wsdot_southwest) April 28, 2026

The crash happened just after 7:30 a.m.

Drivers should expect delays until a tow truck can come and remove the semi.

No word on how long that could take and there are no detours.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

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