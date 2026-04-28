Recognize her? Missing persons ruled out while working to identify Mountlake Terrace remains

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. — Do you recognize this woman?

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office is still working to identify her after her remains were found in Mountlake Terrace in January 2025.

The office says a construction worker renovating a home discovered a bucket containing what was later confirmed to be a human skull. The worker immediately called the police, and the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office took possession of the skull.

In August 2025, the Medical Examiner’s Office released a forensic drawing of what the woman may have looked like. They say she would have likely been dead for many years before being found earlier this year.

As of April 27, 2026, the office has ruled out more than 20 individuals as a match.

While they have sent the case out for genetic genealogy testing and are still waiting on a STR DNA profile, the office continued to encourage the community to look for any recognizable traits.

They also reminded people: “Forensic drawings rarely look EXACTLY like the person we’re trying to find. A lot of the soft tissue features are guesses. Look for a likeness in any feature or even just overall similarities, but don’t get hung up b/c the nose doesn’t quite match or the hair is the wrong color.”

The ME’s Office believes she was roughly 20-60 years old.

If you recognize her or see a familiar trait, contact the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office.

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