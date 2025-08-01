Look familiar? Help identify remains found in Mountlake Terrace

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. — Do you recognize her?

That’s the question the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office is asking.

They’re trying to identify remains found in Mountlake Terrace in January.

The office released a forensic drawing of what the woman may have looked like.

The office says a construction worker renovating a home discovered a bucket containing what was later confirmed to be a human skull.

The worker immediately called the police, and the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office took possession of the skull.

They say she would have likely been dead for many years before being found earlier this year.

If you recognize her or see a familiar trait, contact the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office.

