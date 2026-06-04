New seasonal ‘Harbor Hopper’ passenger-only ferry connects Everett and Langley

The Port of Everett, the Port of South Whidbey, and the Hat Island Community Association have launched ‘Harbor Hopper’, a new seasonal passenger-only ferry service. The pilot program starts today, June 6, connecting Everett and Langley.

The Harbor Hopper offers a walk-on ferry option between the two port cities aboard the 45-passenger Hat Island Ferry. The service, supported in part by Community Connector sponsor Whidbey Telecom, costs $10-$12 for one-way fares and $16-$20 for round-trip tickets. Each trip lasts approximately 30-45 minutes and is designed to provide a car-free travel option for area residents and regional visitors.

The Harbor Hopper service runs every Thursday and Saturday from June 4 through August 29, except for July 2 and July 4. Riders can choose from two Everett-bound and two Langley-bound sailings each operating day. This port partnership is intended to support regional tourism, economic activity, and enhanced public access during the 2026 trial run.

The Harbor Hopper pilot program will test demand and explore the potential to establish permanent passenger-only ferry service between the Port of Everett and the Port of South Whidbey in the future.

You can book your ferry tickets for the new seasonal hopper here.

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