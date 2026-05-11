Passenger-only ferry service is launching between Everett and Langley

Getting between Everett and Langley is going to get a little bit easier.

Starting June 4, there will be a passenger-only ferry connection between the two cities.

It’s called the Harbor Hopper.

The Port of Everett, Port of South Whidbey, and Hat Island Community Association have partnered up to launch the pilot program.

Riders can choose between two Everett-bound and two Langley-bound sailings each Thursday through Saturday through August 29. There won’t be service on July 2 and 4.

Tickets cost between $10 - $12 one-way or $16 - $20 roundtrip. The ferry ride lasts between 30 and 45 minutes.

No bikes, wagons, or pets are allowed – except for service animals. Strollers and ADA mobility devices okay.

“Launching Harbor Hopper opens up a whole new kind of visitor experience at our two waterfront destinations,” said Catherine Soper, Port of Everett Chief of Business Development and Tourism. “This family-friendly service will make it easier than ever to travel between our shores for a quick day trip or an extended visit and is programmed around top events and attractions this summer, whether you’re looking for waterfront dining, outdoor summer concerts and festivals, including the World Cup Waterfront Watch Parties at Everett’s Fan Zone, local shops and art, or simply, a change of pace. It’s a fun, accessible way to connect our communities.”

In the event of inclement weather, adverse tidal conditions, or other instances that could impact service, sailings may be rescheduled or cancelled. Passengers will be notified as early as possible and will be given a refund.

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