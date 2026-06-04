2 dead, 2 injured in deadly rollover on SR 18 in Federal Way, WB lanes closed

A fatal multi-vehicle crash killing two people and injuring two others has caused all lanes of westbound SR 18 at I-5 in Federal Way to close early Thursday.

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), a driver was being pursued by troopers after he reached speeds exceeding 130 mph. During the pursuit, the car hit a guardrail on the ramp to I-5, causing it to roll over at approximately 1 a.m. Thursday. Several people were ejected from the vehicle.

UPDATE 5: All WB lanes of SR 18 just east of I-5 in Federal Way are blocked due to a collision. We are seeing backups of about three miles to SR 167.



Emergency crews are on scene and there is no estimate on when lanes will reopen. Expect delays and plan an alternate route. https://t.co/nVvRTuVNbH pic.twitter.com/G7MG1zXLMK — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) June 4, 2026

Two people died in the crash, while two others were taken to Harborview Medical Center. There is no ETA for when the on-ramps or westbound lanes will reopen. The westbound lanes and on-ramps have been closed for five hours.

The Federal Way Police Department is investigating the crash. Medical Aid, Fire Assistance, and an Incident Response team are at the scene alongside WSP.

“All westbound lanes on SR 18 just east of I-5 in Federal Way remain blocked due to a collision,” the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) stated just before 6:30 a.m. “We are seeing two-plus miles of backup. Emergency crews are on scene. There is no estimate on when lanes will reopen. Plan an alternate route and expect delays in the area.”

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Follow Frank Sumrall on X. Send news tips here.

©2026 Cox Media Group