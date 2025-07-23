Bryan Kohberger sentenced to four consecutive terms of life in prison without parole

Bryan Kohberger has been sentenced for the murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin, the four University of Idaho students killed nearly three years ago.
Judge Steven Hippler sentenced Kohberger to four terms of life in prison — one term for each life he took ― to be served consecutively, without the possibility of parole.
He was also sentenced to 10 years for burglary, along with $270,000 in fines and civil penalties.
Judge Hippler confirmed that Kohberger would be imprisoned at the appropriate facility, where he will remain until he dies.
The hearing gave the families of Xana, Kaylee, Madison, and Ethan a chance to speak, with victim impact statements ranging from anger to forgiveness. Ethan Chapin’s family chose not to speak.
We also heard from the two surviving roommates from that November night.
Kohberger did not speak at the hearing, only saying, “I respectfully decline.”
