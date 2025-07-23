“I would’ve been sitting right there.” Xana Kernodle’s dad almost showed up night of Idaho murders

BOISE, Idaho — During Wednesday’s sentencing of confessed killer Bryan Kohberger, Xana Kernodle’s father shared a piece of information that had never come to light before: he was almost there the night of the murders.

He mentioned it during his victim impact statement:

Jeff Kernodle, Xana’s father

“I lived seven miles away when it happened. She wasn’t feeling that good,” he said. “It was 11:30 and I almost went to Xana’s to stay, and I would’ve been sitting right there on that couch and you would’ve had to deal with me. And they would’ve had a chance. I regret that. I regret not going,” he told the courtroom.

Jeff said the reason he didn’t was that he’d been drinking.

“I really wish I would’ve drunk and drove because they would’ve had a chance – all four of them,” he shared.

Xana’s father was the second in the family to share his victim impact statement, following his other daughter, Jazzmin.

“I miss Xana a lot,” he said. “My life’s been changed, and Xana had a great impact on me. When she was gone, I realized how important she was and what she did for me, influenced me, was way beyond what I ever thought.”

He said he misses their weekend calls the most, where Xana would check in on him and share stories about her time at the University of Idaho.

He closed by stating that Xana wants her family to move forward and create new memories.

He said he chose to speak in the present tense because he feels she has ways of communicating that message to them.

Jazzmin Kernodle, Xana’s sister

Xana Kernodle’s big sister was the first in her family to give a victim impact statement.

“I went back and forth on whether to speak today, because the truth is, you don’t deserve power over my feelings, my words, or me,” Jazzmin began, addressing Kohberger. “In the end, I realized this moment isn’t about you. It’s about justice for Xana, Ethan, Kaylee, and Maddie.”

She remembered her younger sister as a “kind, funny” and someone who was everyone’s best friend. Though older, she said she often found herself looking up to Xana.

“A piece of my heart was ripped away,” she said, discussing the day she learned about Xana’s murder.

She went on to say that no sentence or punishment would come close to the justice she felt the four students deserved.

“I hope that for your sake, you feel the full weight of what you did. I hope you take accountability. I hope you truly experience the guilt, and you surrender yourself to Jesus Christ.”

She told Kohberger that her sister and friends deserved more than what happened to them. Tearfully, she said, someday her sister won’t be there to be the maid of honor at her wedding or the “cool aunt” to her children—but she will live in Xana’s honor.

“I come here to say this: I am strong. I am brave. I’m a fighter, just like Xana, and you don’t get to control how I move forward or what I believe. I walk with the comfort of knowing I will see my sister again.”

Cara Northington, Xana’s mother

“This letter is to you, really,” she began, addressing Kohberger.

“Today I stand before you, the man that is responsible for murdering my beautiful daughter, Xana Kernodle. My daughter was beautiful inside and out.”

She said that Xana brought joy and laughter to her friends, family and all who knew her.

She said her faith has kept her strong through her healing.

“Jesus has allowed me to forgive you for murdering my daughter without you ever being sorry,” she told Kohberger.

She said she does not fear him, and her forgiveness has released her from his “evil.”

“I am washing my hands of you and turning you over to my lord and savior, Jesus Christ, whom vengeance belongs to.”

She said she chose not to share any memories of Xana because Kohberger did not “deserve that.”

Randy Davis, Xana’s stepfather

Xana’s stepfather also spoke.

“I just feel the same way we all do,” he began. “All of us are united.”

He said he was thankful to have met the other families as a result of what happened.

“This is probably the last time we’ll all be in the same room together so I just have to say, I love you all and I feel your pain. God bless us all, you know. Just get through it.”

He said he’d written a statement, but it was probably best he didn’t read it for fear he might be kicked out of the courtroom.

“I want to be out in the woods with you just to teach you about loss and pain,” he said, addressing Kohberger. “I love God. I wouldn’t take your life, that’s up to him, but I guarantee you are weak.”

He went on to say that Kohberger would likely go to “hell.”

“I know people believe in other stuff but you are evil. You are going to suffer, man,” he said.

Kim and Straton Kernodle, Xana’s aunt & uncle

Xana’s aunt and uncle also briefly spoke. Her aunt, Kim, told Kohberger that she had “forgiven” him for the deadly stabbings.

“I no longer could live with that hate in my heart, and for me to become a better person, I have forgiven you. Any time you want to talk and tell me what happened, find my number. I’m here. … I’ll be that one that will listen to you,” she told him.

Her uncle Straton said that instead of “rehashing” what other families had shared, he wanted to direct his time in a different direction: toward Kohberger and his family.

“He has contaminated, tainted their family name and pretty much made a horrible, miserable thing to be related to him,” he said.

He said he felt sorry for Kohberger’s relatives and friends.

Who else spoke?

The family of Ethan Chapin, Xana’s boyfriend, chose not to attend or speak on Wednesday.

The families of Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen spoke, and the court also heard from the two surviving roommates.

Kohberger’s sentence

Once all victim impact statements were read during Wednesday’s sentencing, Judge Steven Hippler asked Kohberger if he would like to say anything. He “respectfully declined.”

Judge Hippler sentenced him to four consecutive life sentences for each murder count and 10 years in prison for the burglary charge.

You can read more about his sentencing here.

