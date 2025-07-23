“Emptiness in our hearts.” Maddie Mogen’s family shares pain of Idaho student murders

BOISE, Idaho — On Wednesday, confessed killer Bryan Kohberger was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences for the murders of four University of Idaho students.

Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were found stabbed to death in an off-campus home in November 2022.

During the sentencing, family members had the chance to address the court and share how the deaths impacted them.

Madison Mogen’s family went first, following the two surviving roommates.

Scott Laramie, Madison Mogen’s Stepfather

“Maddie was our gift of life, our purpose and our hope,” her stepfather told the Boise courtroom. He was the first to speak for the Mogen family and spoke collectively on behalf of himself and Maddie’s mother, Karen.

He joined the family when Maddie was two and a half years old.

“Maddie was bright, beautiful, kind, empathic. She listened carefully to others and was observant,” he shared. “The world was a better place with her in it.”

Scott walked the court through the family’s healing process after learning the news.

“First we felt disbelief. Next we felt disorientation. Then we felt grief overcome us. Our grief has compounded even more for the Goncalves, Chapin and Kernodle families,” Scott shared.

He said that the family does have hope and has healed to some degree, but noted that the “vast, emotional wound” would never fully heal.

“There’s an emptiness in our hearts, home and family,” Scott said.

He thanked Maddie’s sorority sisters for their support. Maddie was a part of the Pi Beta Phi house at the University of Idaho.

He said his wife, Karen, has taken the loss the hardest.

“She sometimes asks, ‘How am I supposed to go on when I’ve lost my favorite person in the world?’ I felt the same, and we continue to struggle,” he said.

Scott told the courtroom that he is determined not to let the grief consume his family.

“For Maddie, we will continue to love and care for our family and friends.”

Scott also discussed the fact that Kohberger took a plea deal.

“As far as the sentence,” he said, “we support the plea agreement. Society needs to be protected against this evil. As for the defendant? We won’t waste the words.”

When he finished his victim impact statement, Judge Steven Hippler addressed him.

“Thank you so much for your courage, and I’m so sorry for your loss,” he said.

Leander James, Attorney for Mogen Family

Too tearful to speak, Maddie’s mother elected to have their attorney read a statement on her behalf.

“I thank my husband Scott for his statement, his courage, and his unending love and support during this dark time,” it began.

She went on to thank her extended family for how she leaned on them after learning her daughter was murdered.

“Maddie was our hope and our light,” her statement said. “Any one of us would’ve given our own light to be outshone by hers.”

Karen went on to acknowledge that some may forgive Kohberger, but she said that wasn’t the case for her family.

“We cannot at this time or perhaps ever. Nor will we ask for mercy for what he’s done,” her statement read.

Kim Cheeley, Maddie’s grandmother

One of Maddie’s grandmothers, Kim Cheeley, also addressed the court on Wednesday.

She began by thanking Bill Thompson and his prosecution team for their hard work on the case.

She said that they “forced the perpetrator to admit his guilt.”

Kim shared a fond memory of Maddie as a child, explaining that she nicknamed her grandmother ‘Deedle Deedle’ and it stuck.

“She gave me this necklace with Deedle and Maddie engraved in it,” she said, pointing to the jewelry hanging around her neck.

Kim also mentioned that she and several of Maddie’s family members got tattoos in her honor – an angel wing similar to the one Maddie had gotten alongside her sorority sisters from the Pi Beta Phi house.

“We’ve all lost our dear child and a future with her. I ache for the loss of the dreams and her true love jake held,” she said, referring to Maddie’s boyfriend.

Kim went on to empathize with the grief that others close to the case share.

“My heart aches for the kids’ roommates and the families of the other victims and also the family of the perpetrator,” she said, acknowledging that this must be difficult for those related to Kohberger, as well.

“May we all protect our peace in whatever way possible, unite in community, and focus on joy.”

Benjamin Mogen, Maddie’s father

“She’s the only great thing I ever really did,” Maddie’s father Benjamin told the courtroom.

“Karen and Scottie did such a great job raising her after Karen and I split up, and am so thankful for Scottie and the role that he played in her life when I wasn’t able to,” he shared, referencing Maddie’s mother and her now husband.

Benjamin shared that he struggled with addiction and substance abuse for part of his life—and said Maddie kept him going on his darkest of days.

“When I didn’t want to live anymore, she was what would keep me from not caring anymore. Knowing that she was out there and that she was just a beautiful person kept me alive a lot of rough moments.”

He read aloud the last thing Maddie ever wrote him, a Father’s Day card.

“I’m proud of how far you’ve come. Thank you for always encouraging me to do my best. Love you lots and lots,” it said.

Toward the end of his time at the podium, Benjamin put away his notes.

“I’ll never be able to replace her. I wrote a bunch of stuff; I just don’t know what to say right now. I just miss her so much.”

Kohberger’s sentence

Once all victim impact statements were read during Wednesday’s sentencing, Judge Steven Hippler asked Kohberger if he would like to say anything. He “respectfully declined.”

Judge Hippler sentenced him to four consecutive life sentences for each murder count and 10 years in prison for the burglary charge.

