Idaho Student Murders: Who was Madison Mogen?

Madison Mogen was one of four students at the University of Idaho who were murdered at an off-campus home in November 2022. Her friends Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Xana’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin, were also killed.

Maddie was 21 years old and from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

She was majoring in marketing in the College of Business and Economics and a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority.

“To say Maddie is loved by all is an understatement. Maddie was known for her ability to make others smile and laugh with her offbeat and hilarious sense of humor — and it was well-known by all who knew her to never let her get hungry,” her family shared in her obituary.

She is survived by her mother, Karen Laramie and husband Scott Laramie who she called her dad, and her father Benjamin Mogen, who is married to Korie Hatrock.

In her memory, her friends and family dubbed May 25 ‘Maddie May Day.’ They encourage everyone to carry on Maddie’s legacy by doing a random act of kindness in her name.

Maddie worked at Mad Greek Restaurant in Moscow when she wasn’t attending classes. She worked there with Xana Kernodle, who was also murdered.

Former roommate Ashlin Couch created the Made With Kindness Foundation to honor Xana, Maddie, and Kaylee.

“Good friendship is something to cherish in this world and I am lucky to have had Maddie, Kaylee and Xana’s throughout some of the best and hardest years of our lives. The endless laughter and crazy times with them are memories I will never forget and cherish forever. The Maddie Kaylee, and Xana Scholarship fund will give us the opportunity to help support the lives of college students and spread kindness and compassion. This foundation is meant to be something as beautiful as the souls of these girls,” she shared on the website.

A three-person mixture of unknown DNA was found under Maddie’s fingernails, according to a court filing.

On July 2, Bryan Kohberger took a plea deal, admitting to murdering Maddie and her classmates. The deal means he won’t face the death penalty.

The agreement includes four fixed life sentences, one for each murder charge, and 10 years for burglary.

His sentencing is scheduled for July 23 at 8 a.m. KIRO 7 News’ coverage of the sentencing will begin at 7:45 a.m. You can watch here.

