All eyes on a Boise courtroom as Kohberger expected to plead guilty to Idaho murders

BOISE, Idaho — Bryan Kohberger, accused of murdering four University of Idaho students, is expected to plead guilty in a Boise courtroom Wednesday.

The plea deal, which would spare Kohberger from a potential death sentence, is opposed by some of the victims’ families, who are actively trying to stop it.

“We’ll never see this as justice,” said Steve Goncalves, father of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the victims.

Steve Goncalves has been urging the judge and the Department of Justice to reject the plea deal.

“This isn’t what we should be doing. You don’t deal with terrorists and you don’t deal with people who kill your kids in their sleep,” Gonclaves said.

A letter from prosecutors to the victims’ families explained that the plea deal is intended to ensure Kohberger’s conviction and life imprisonment, avoiding the uncertainty of lengthy appeals.

The families of Madison Mogen and Ethan Chapin say they are in favor of the plea deal.

Both the Goncalves and Mogen families have set up GoFundMe pages to support their efforts to attend the proceedings.

