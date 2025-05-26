‘Maddie May Day’ honors life of murdered Idaho student

This weekend, friends and family celebrated the life of Madison Mogen, one of four University of Idaho students who was stabbed to death inside an off-campus home in 2022.

In her memory, they’ve dubbed May 25 ‘Maddie May Day.’

“Maddie May lived her life spreading joy to all who knew her,” a social media post from the Made With Kindness Foundation reads. “On her birthday, we invite you to carry on Maddie’s legacy and do a random act of kindness in her name.”

The Made With Kindness Foundation is dedicated to honoring the memory and legacy of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, and Xana Kernodle.

Madison would’ve been 24 this year.

The man accused of killing the students, Bryan Kohberger, is currently awaiting trial.

He’s pleaded not guilty.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin in July, and his trial is set for August 11.

Kohberger’s attorneys have asked for it to be delayed, but the judge has not yet made a ruling.

