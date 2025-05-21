Kohberger’s team asks to postpone Idaho student murders trial

Attorneys for Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students, have asked the judge to postpone his trial.

It’s currently scheduled to begin in August in Boise.

In a 40-page motion filed Wednesday, Kohberger’s team points to the recent disclosure of previously unreleased case details in an episode of NBC’s ‘Dateline.’ His team states that this may have violated the court’s gag order.

The motion states that the court has an obligation to protect Kohberger’s constitutional rights to a fair trial, stating that any conviction and sentence from a trial beginning this summer would be “unconstitutionally imposed and, therefore, vulnerable to reversal on direct or collateral review.”

The motion comes almost a week after the final pre-trial hearing, where the judge discussed how the jury will be selected, the trial schedule, and who will be seated in the courtroom.

Kohberger is accused of stabbing to death four University of Idaho students in an off-campus home in November of 2022:

Madison Mogen

Kaylee Goncalves

Xana Kernodle

Ethan Chapin

Two roommates survived and called 911 the next morning after discovering that something terrible had happened to the others.

A judge entered a not guilty plea on Kohberger’s behalf in May 2023.

If the judge rejects the motion filed Wednesday, jury selection is scheduled to begin in July, and his trial would begin on August 11.

