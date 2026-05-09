19-year-old in critical condition after south Seattle drive-by shooting

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating a shooting that sent a 19-year-old to the hospital in critical condition.

On May 8, around 11:40 p.m., officers responded to reports of a person shot near 32nd Avenue South and South Chicago Street in Seattle’s South Beacon Hill neighborhood.

When they arrived, they found the 19-year-old with a life-threatening gunshot wound to the head.

According to SPD, it’s believed that the shooting happened near MLK Jr. Way S. and S. Henderson Street. It appears the suspects fired at the victim’s vehicle multiple times, SPD said.

Dozens of shell casings were found in the area.

The suspect or suspects drove off before police arrived.

If you have any information on the shooting, you can call SPD at 206-233-5000. You can remain anonymous.

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