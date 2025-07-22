Idaho Student Murders: Who was Kaylee Goncalves?

Kaylee Goncalves was one of four students at the University of Idaho who were murdered at an off-campus home in November 2022. Her friends Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Xana’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin, were also killed.

Kaylee was a 21-year-old from Rathdrum, Idaho.

She was majoring in general studies in the College of Letters, Arts and Social Sciences. According to her obituary, Kaylee was studying to become an elementary school teacher.

She joined the Alpha Phi sorority while at the University of Idaho.

“She was strong. She was fair. She was tough. She was dedicated. She was beautiful. She was. She was and she is love,” her family shared in her obituary. Kaylee is survived by her mother Kristi Goncalves, father, Steve Goncalves, and her four siblings. She was the middle child of five.

Former roommate Ashlin Couch created the Made With Kindness Foundation to honor Xana, Maddie, and Kaylee.

“Good friendship is something to cherish in this world and I am lucky to have had Maddie, Kaylee and Xana’s throughout some of the best and hardest years of our lives. The endless laughter and crazy times with them are memories I will never forget and cherish forever. The Maddie Kaylee, and Xana Scholarship fund will give us the opportunity to help support the lives of college students and spread kindness and compassion. This foundation is meant to be something as beautiful as the souls of these girls,” she shared on the website.

On July 2, Bryan Kohberger took a plea deal, admitting to murdering Kaylee and her classmates. The deal means he won’t face the death penalty.

The agreement includes four fixed life sentences, one for each murder charge, and 10 years for burglary.

His sentencing is scheduled for July 23 at 8 a.m. KIRO 7 News’ coverage of the sentencing will begin at 7:45 a.m. You can watch here.

