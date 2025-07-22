Idaho Student Murders: Who was Xana Kernodle?

Xana Kernodle was one of four students at the University of Idaho who were murdered at an off-campus home in November 2022. Her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, was also killed that night – along with friends Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves.

Xana grew up in Post Falls, Idaho. She played volleyball, track, and soccer in high school, according to her obituary.

Xana was majoring in marketing in the College of Business and Economics and a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority.

She worked part-time at Mad Greek Restaurant in Moscow when she wasn’t attending classes. She worked there with Madison Mogen, who was also murdered.

Xana is survived by her father, Jeff Kernodle; her mother, Cara Northington; sister Jazzmin; and brother Elija.

“We will miss her very much and hope that we can all carry a piece of her vibrant spirit now and for always,” her family shared in her obituary.

Former roommate Ashlin Couch created the Made With Kindness Foundation to honor Xana, Madison, and Kaylee.

“Good friendship is something to cherish in this world and I am lucky to have had Maddie, Kaylee and Xana’s throughout some of the best and hardest years of our lives. The endless laughter and crazy times with them are memories I will never forget and cherish forever. The Maddie Kaylee, and Xana Scholarship fund will give us the opportunity to help support the lives of college students and spread kindness and compassion. This foundation is meant to be something as beautiful as the souls of these girls,” she shared on the website.

On July 2, Bryan Kohberger took a plea deal, admitting to murdering Xana and her classmates. The deal means he won’t face the death penalty.

The agreement includes four fixed life sentences, one for each murder charge, and 10 years for burglary.

